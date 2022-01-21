C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 Drags Dodge's Hellcats, Narrowly Annihilates Them All

Mopar fans should not feel too sorry for their team, as the Charger and Challenger representatives put up a great fight. Instead, Blue Oval aficionados and older Corvette enthusiasts will get a taste of “it’s not even close.”
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has the complete Detroit automakers package. They all went down to Florida for “relaxation.” Well, that’s a joke, of course. Since they are out for some nightly action at Jupiter, Florida-based Palm Beach International Raceway...
And since everyone in the channel’s most recent video (embedded below) seemed entirely prepared for quarter-mile glory, we might assume they all meant business. Alas, let’s cut the puns a little short, just like they all did with the ETs that one cool night.
The first skirmish sees a yellow C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (not of the “bone stock” variety, probably) duke it out with an unsuspecting Fox Body Ford Mustang. It is a sort of an appetizer for the heated battles to come. As such, the mighty Z06 puts its dragstrip prowess into the proper 10.64s perspective against a feeble 12.27s opponent.
Next up, from the 0:48 mark, comes the first Hellcat representative. Blue Charger lines up for the challenge, and both deliver a very entertaining performance. In the end, the light signaled a victory for team GM, although the ETs were not favorable: 10.61s for the Charger’s driver and a photo finish of 10.62s for the Z06 master.
Alas, the show must go on, and a fellow C6 Z06 thought it had what it takes to beat its successor from the 1:27 mark. A grave mistake, as shown by the resulting passes: 10.59s for C7 and “just” 11.67s for C6. And that was not even the end of the ordeal for Dodge fans, as a final couple of passes were against Challengers. And again, both narrowly lost the battles. Well, at least one of them!
