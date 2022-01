Supercharged Mustang Drags Trackhawk, Hellcat and Camaro Roush for the Blow

SUV

One of the latest published features (as of January 19th, 2022) focuses the camera on a sweet ride. At least from a Blue Oval enthusiast’s standpoint. But it’s also something that will please the aftermarket folk just as much. Mostly thanks to its Roush credentials.So, the latest object of quarter-mile adoration for the master behind the YT channel is a blue Roush supercharged Ford Mustang. According to the description, we are dealing with a first-generation Roush 2.3-liter supercharger package and an almost contemporary, post-update S-197 fifth-generation Ford Mustang. Even better, it’s also a stick shift example.The first skirmish is not only of the FoMoCo vs. Mopar variety but also a soon-to-be traditional sports car vs.battle, as the initial opponent of the night was a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It seems the two-door honor was kept intact on that occasion, with the Roush Mustang sneaking in a thundering, flame-spitting victory (10.3s versus 10.79s).But that was just round one of the Orlando Speed World Dragway wars , as a crimson Dodge Challenger Hellcat swiftly came along (at 0:44) to assist team Mopar. The first attempt was a dud, though, as the winning light was awarded to the Ford driver, despite losing the ET battle (10.43s for Roush, 9.99s for Mopar).Luckily, we did get a clean run immediately afterward (from 1:22), and the result speaks for itself: 9.91s (Hellcat) and an improved 10.15s (‘Stang). Even better, that was not all. Right at the very end of the video, from the 1:57 mark, there is also a GM representative. The blown, wheelie-performing classic ride is identified in the description as a Chevy Camaro. And we will let you check out for yourself what happened next...