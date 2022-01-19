Supercharged Mustang Drags Trackhawk, Hellcat and Camaro Roush for the Blow

Rarely do we see this multitude of drag racing categories combined into one short and sweet video (embedded below). But here it is, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YT.
One of the latest published features (as of January 19th, 2022) focuses the camera on a sweet ride. At least from a Blue Oval enthusiast’s standpoint. But it’s also something that will please the aftermarket folk just as much. Mostly thanks to its Roush credentials.
So, the latest object of quarter-mile adoration for the master behind the YT channel is a blue Roush supercharged Ford Mustang. According to the description, we are dealing with a first-generation Roush 2.3-liter supercharger package and an almost contemporary, post-update S-197 fifth-generation Ford Mustang. Even better, it’s also a stick shift example.
The first skirmish is not only of the FoMoCo vs. Mopar variety but also a soon-to-be traditional sports car vs. SUV battle, as the initial opponent of the night was a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It seems the two-door honor was kept intact on that occasion, with the Roush Mustang sneaking in a thundering, flame-spitting victory (10.3s versus 10.79s).
But that was just round one of the Orlando Speed World Dragway wars, as a crimson Dodge Challenger Hellcat swiftly came along (at 0:44) to assist team Mopar. The first attempt was a dud, though, as the winning light was awarded to the Ford driver, despite losing the ET battle (10.43s for Roush, 9.99s for Mopar).
Luckily, we did get a clean run immediately afterward (from 1:22), and the result speaks for itself: 9.91s (Hellcat) and an improved 10.15s (‘Stang). Even better, that was not all. Right at the very end of the video, from the 1:57 mark, there is also a GM representative. The blown, wheelie-performing classic ride is identified in the description as a Chevy Camaro. And we will let you check out for yourself what happened next...
