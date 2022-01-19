Extremely Rare $7M Black Diamond Goes to Auction, Believed to Come from Outer Space

We’re witnessing historic times for space travel, where more and more people can actually hope to become space tourists someday, which would have been unheard of decades ago. But while folks are trying to fly to space, otherworldly treasures have made their way to us here on Earth. One of them is this truly one-of-a-kind black diamond, headed for auction.
Diamonds have been the object of fascination, famous robberies, and even more famous movies throughout history, and they continue to do so to this day. A recently-unveiled beauty proves it. Called “The Enigma,” the precious stone that Sotheby’s revealed to the world is not only an extremely rare black diamond but also the largest faceted cut diamond of any kind to ever appear at auction.
Sotheby’s is known as the world’s largest art and luxury auction house, and The Enigma confirms its prominent status once again. The incredible precious stone that has never been seen on the market was unveiled yesterday in Dubai, where it will be displayed until tomorrow, before heading to its final auction destination, London, with a stop at Los Angeles along the way.
The Enigma is certainly worth such a fancy world tour. First of all, it’s a rare, huge, 555.55-carat (3.92 oz or 111.11 grams) stone. Sophie Stevens, a Sotheby’s Dubai jewelry expert, told the Associated Press that the number five holds a special meaning in the Middle-Eastern tradition, representing the palm protective symbol. As such, this special diamond also shows off no less than 55 facets.
But what’s even more spectacular is that The Enigma is believed to have come from space. Black diamonds are extremely rare and believed to be of cosmic origin. Due to their composition based on carbon isotopes, they are also known as carbonado. Stevens explained that this diamond most likely has extraterrestrial origins, resulting from a meteorite collision with the Earth. The gorgeous black stone was formed either through a process called “chemical vapor disposition” or from the meteorite itself, according to Stevens.
If you happen to be in Los Angeles, you can admire The Enigma between January 24 and 26. After that, it will be heading to London, where the auction will kick off on February 2. In line with the numerological symbolism, the extraterrestrial black diamond is expected to fetch at least £5 million ($6.8 million), and the auction house is even accepting cryptocurrency payments.
