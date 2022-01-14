2023 Nissan Fairlady Z “Proto Spec” Starts at $61,000 in Japan

Over in Japan where the all-new Z is marketed under the Fairlady Z moniker, the peeps at Nissan have finally announced the suggested retail price of the long-awaited sports car. Only the fully-loaded “Proto Spec” will be available at launch, and it’s pretty expensive at 6,966,300 yen.
That’s roughly $61,000 based on current exchange rates, and you shouldn’t boo and hiss the Japanese automaker for it. Later on, there will be more affordable trim levels of the V6-engined sports car. The lineup will consist of the Fairlady Z base trim, Version S, Version T, and the Version ST.
As for the limited-run Proto Spec that borrows a few styling cues from the pre-production prototype shown by Nissan last year, Japanese customers are given the choice between a rev-matching stick shift or an automatic.
The nine-speed transmission isn’t a Nissan design per se. It’s actually the 9G-Tronic from Mercedes-Benz produced under license by JATCO, a name we most often associate with poor continuously variable transmissions.
Having mentioned a V6 earlier, it’s high time for us to glance over the specifications of the Fairlady Z for the Japanese market. Capable of 298 kW (405 PS or 400 horsepower) at 6,400 rpm and 475 Nm (350 pound-feet) of torque between 1,600 and 5,600 rpm, the 3.0-liter unit is extremely close to the high-output BMW engine available in the 2022 Toyota GR Supra.
Nissan lists the overall length of the Fairlady Z at 4,380 millimeters (172 inches), wheelbase at 2,550 mm (100 in), width at 1,845 mm (72 in), and height at 1,315 mm (51 in). Compared to the 370Z, the newcomer is slightly shorter and longer, while the wheelbase and width are perfectly matched.
Only 240 examples of the well-equipped Proto Spec will be available to order from February 7th. If the Japanese automaker gets more than 240 orders, Nissan will decide who will receive the Proto Spec through a lottery.
