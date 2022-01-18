Insane 1,250 HP Audi R8 With Jet Plane Parts Steals the Show at Key West Cars and Coffee

There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happens in Florida, including elves riding mopeds, people getting a DUI for driving drunk while lawn mowing, and of course - reptiles! But for a car enthusiast, Key West, Florida, is home to the maddest car meets. Randy of Savage Garage was at the Key West Cars and Coffee event and checked out an insane 1,250 Hp Audi R8 with airplane parts.
The latest Key West Cars and Coffee event had tons of unique cars, including a neat 1971 Barracuda, a 200-HP Kia Forte GT Commuter sedan, a Ford Mustang off-roader, a red MK4 Supra, and the main attraction, a 1,250-HP Audi R8 with airplane parts.
The Audi R8 is by no chance an affordable car - at six figures, you'll need luck, a trust fund, and thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to keep it happy. It also packs a whopper of a V10 engine, packed behind the seats. Pushing 602 HP while stock, the R8 doesn’t look as mean as its spec sheet.
Its tame exterior will have 2-liter JDMs buzzing around your ear before you push the pedal to the floor. It’s flashy, minimalist, with a luxurious interior, and can be an excellent daily driver for the sparing driver.
The XCEL Racing built R8, on the other hand, comes with 1,250 HP and airplane bits. Don’t get too excited. It’s nothing that’ll propel it from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 2 seconds but has more body addons and aesthetic engine clamps.
It’s an impeccable build that’s currently running at about 15 psi. The low-slung R8 also comes with heavy kitting, with a custom low hung tag plate design. The owner doesn’t get into details about the mods (people rarely tell the truth at car meets anyway).
Randy and the Savage Garage crew goof around the event and finally take some video rolling shots going for lunch. It’s cool to see the Nogaro Blue RS6 Avant at the meet, looking mint and exotic.
