Insane 1,250 HP Audi R8 With Jet Plane Parts Steals the Show at Key West Cars and Coffee

There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happens in Florida, including elves riding mopeds, people getting a DUI for driving drunk while lawn mowing, and of course - reptiles! But for a car enthusiast, Key West, Florida, is home to the maddest car meets. Randy of Savage Garage was at the Key West Cars and Coffee event and checked out an insane 1,250 Hp Audi R8 with airplane parts.

18 photos