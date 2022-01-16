1-of-5 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible Has a Drag Racing Past, Costs a Fortune

Naturally, the Hemi-powered cars top the collectible Barracuda list. Not only the most powerful ever built, but Hemi Cudas are also hard to find. That's because Plymouth sold only 652 coupes and 14 convertibles in 1970. These figures dropped dramatically for 1971 when Mopar delivered just 107 coupes and only seven drop-tops.
As you might have already guessed, the convertibles are the most expensive, with examples in pristine condition valued at millions of dollars. One such car changed owners for $3.5 million in 2014 and another one failed to sell for $4.8 million in 2021. Both were 1971 models.
Come 2022 and non-Hemi Barracudas are also starting to get expensive, especially those still fitted with their numbers-matching 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8s.
What makes it rare, you ask? Well, for starters, it's powered by the Six-Pack version of the 440 V8. Rated at 390 horsepower, it was second to only the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi (425 horses) in terms of output. And Plymouth only made 15 convertibles with this mill (although some sources say 17 were built).
But this figure includes cars fitted with both automatic and manual gearboxes. Break it down based on transmissions and you end up with only five cars fitted with the four-speed manual.
How expensive is this Cuda? The owner wants a whopping $715,000 for it via Hemmings. Sure, that's nowhere near as much as a Hemi-powered convertible, but it's on par with 1971 Hemi Cuda coupes with numbers-matching engines. Because this guy also has one for sale for the same amount.
He got it strictly for track use and removed the original 440 as soon as he parked the Cuda in his garage. The numbers-matching mill was replaced with a race-spec Hemi and the car got a roll bar. It was raced in this configuration for two years before it was retired in 1973.
The Barracuda went missing after that and did not surface until 1987 when it was sold with an empty engine bay. It came with just 11 miles (18 km), as the odometer was disconnected once the factory 440 was removed.
The drop-top was restored to original specification and even though the numbers-matching 440 wasn't found, the Barracuda got a period-correct Six-Pack. Built in 1970, the engine came from a 1971-model-year Plymouth, so it's as authentic as they get (beyond the matching numbers, of course).
Well, Plymouth built just 311 convertibles in 1971, the rarest of the bunch. But if we eliminate the more mundane cars fitted with the 340- and 383-cubic-inch (5.6- and 6.3-liter) V8s, only 24 Cudas remain. And with the Hemi-powered ones being of the unobtanium variety at more than $3 million a pop, a one-of-five 440 Barracuda remains a solid choice.
But only as long as you need a convertible in your life. If you're into coupes and you can settle for a one-of-59 or one-of-48 depending on gearbox, you're better off with a Hemi-powered hard-top for the same price.
