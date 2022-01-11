The Making of a Monster: 1-of-25 Nagaro Blue 1,100-HP Audi RS6 Avant Is a Rare Breed

Americans never really go cuckoo for station wagons, but the macho-looking Audi RS6 Avant is a rare breed worth consideration. Two years ago, Savage Garage got an offer from Audi to own the first Nagaro Blue 2021 RS6 globally. They had just specced out a unit, and Audi loved their stuff. In September 2020, they picked their iconic one-of-twenty five 2021 Audi RS6 Avant. This is the story of that rare-breed station wagon.
Their first impression of the RS6 wagon is that it resembles an Urus. Randy notes the Avant's power is almost similar, with a lot of pull and power. The first mod they did on the car was a beautiful set of bronze-gold Vossen wheels (still on the vehicle).
Next, they installed an Akrapovic exhaust, downpipes, and a stage-two tune from MTM (Motoren Technik Mayer). At this point, the RS6 was a brutal track demon.
However, things started to take a different turn after staging a couple of drag races with the Dobre Brothers. They noticed the RS6 Avant was running rich - pushing the power a little too much. They went back to MTM and asked for a full RS6 build.
It was a snail-paced process with the global health crisis and shipping issues, but Randy is glad he had the patience because MTM built him a monster.
They purchased a new block with upgraded turbos and MTM intakes. Audi provided the block, and MTM added Maxim Racing kits ideal for hard-driving.They also added an intercooler and a complete matte carbon restoration on the steering wheel. They also tuned it down to 920 HP and 1,301 Nm of torque on the street.
“You are looking at 1,100 HP car at the track, which is unbelievable. Can’t push it past far that because the transmission couldn’t take it,” Randy confessed.
To get to this point, Randy voided every single warranty to the car, but he isn’t bothered since the RS6 will be his racing car.
Next, they installed an Akrapovic exhaust, downpipes, and a stage-two tune from MTM (Motoren Technik Mayer). At this point, the RS6 was a brutal track demon.
However, things started to take a different turn after staging a couple of drag races with the Dobre Brothers. They noticed the RS6 Avant was running rich - pushing the power a little too much. They went back to MTM and asked for a full RS6 build.
It was a snail-paced process with the global health crisis and shipping issues, but Randy is glad he had the patience because MTM built him a monster.
They purchased a new block with upgraded turbos and MTM intakes. Audi provided the block, and MTM added Maxim Racing kits ideal for hard-driving.They also added an intercooler and a complete matte carbon restoration on the steering wheel. They also tuned it down to 920 HP and 1,301 Nm of torque on the street.
“You are looking at 1,100 HP car at the track, which is unbelievable. Can’t push it past far that because the transmission couldn’t take it,” Randy confessed.
To get to this point, Randy voided every single warranty to the car, but he isn’t bothered since the RS6 will be his racing car.