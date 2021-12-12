1,090-HP Audi R8 Drag Races a Tuned Audi RS 3, the Underdog Prevails

A few years ago, it felt like drag racing as a sport was going downhill. It seemed that fewer and fewer people were interested in the phenomenon. But these days we're seeing more and more content focused around the 1,320 feet challenge. After all, it's not as complicated or expensive as other forms of motorsport. At least up to a certain level that is.
Today, we're looking at a tuned Audi RS 3 that's challenging a twin-turbo R8. This RS 3 is the same one that went up against a 1,000-hp Porsche 911 Turbo S a while ago. And that race ended with a draw, so the little RS 3 is quite a formidable machine indeed. Usually, you wouldn't think a RS 3 would stand a chance against an R8, but neither of these cars is close to being normal anymore.
The R8 is running a 5.2-liter V10 engine that has been upgraded with a Push Performance Twin Turbo kit among other things. With that in mind, this car is rated at almost 1,100 horsepower and it weighs in at 3,516 lbs (1,595 kg). That's just the kind of setup you'd expect to see doing a 9-second run down the quarter-mile (402 meters). But with a fully wet surface, that kind of power could be troublesome, to say the least.
The RS 3 has a host of upgrades that provide a maximum output of a little over 1,000 horsepower. That's not far off from the R8 and this car also weighs less at 3,174 lbs (1,440 kg). Of course, things aren't going to be easy for the RS 3 either, but this should be a pretty evenly-matched race either way. As opposed to the regular format of this show, there won't be any initial 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) runs or individual quarter-mile tests.
Audi is first across the finish line, and you can't help but wonder how this race would've been like on dry tarmac.
Both cars get back on the starting grid for the second run, but if a miracle doesn't occur, it's hard to believe that anything will change. The RS 3 is once again on top of the game, as it manages to utilize most of its power resources down the straight line. The roll race is up next and this is the R8's last chance of redeeming itself. Both cars will be getting up to 50 mph (80 kph) and then engage in a full-on battle.
One thing's for sure: the R8 just can't catch a break. Going on and off the throttle to keep going straight means getting gapped once again by the RS 3. For the fourth race of the day, we get to see the same result as before. The R8 is helpless in the wet, while its opponent powers through the finish line scoring a perfect win. At this point, I guess the moral of the day is: just don't go out drag racing if it's raining, it's dangerous and less exciting!
