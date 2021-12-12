Chevy Chevelle SS Gets New Wheels in Classic Meets Modern, Do You Dig the Looks?

If you don’t give a flying hoot about the modern Chevrolet Camaro, with its great driving dynamics and not-so-good visibility, then perhaps one of its ancestors, the mighty Chevelle, is more to your liking.
Built many decades ago, this Chevy Chevelle is part of the second generation, which originally came to life toward the end of the 1960s, and is in the hot SS flavor.
This means that it rocks a big V8 engine under that long hood, unless the owner decided to give it something else entirely. The published power ratings reveal no less than 450 hp for the 7.4-liter LS6 variant of the Chevelle SS, in 1970, which makes it very powerful for a vehicle that is roughly 50 years old, giving it the ability to burn rubber with ease.
And that’s exactly what it did, as a celebration for getting new wheels, the image gallery shared above reveals. The classic muscle car features Vossen’s three-piece alloys, christened the S21-01. These are available in all sizes ranging from 18 to 24 inches, bar 23, and start at $2,800 each in the smallest diameter, going up to at least $3,400 per wheel when getting the 24-inch ones. They can be customized in different shades, with Vossen’s website revealing no less than 48 colors available.
This beautiful Chevelle SS appears to be the oldest car to feature the said alloys, to Vossen’s knowledge anyway. Nevertheless, they’re quite exclusive, as certain high-end models have them too. The list comprises the Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari F8, GTC4Lusso, 488, and 458, Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911, and Chevrolet Corvette C8. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi RS 6 Avant, and Acura TLX ride on them too, and so does a GLC premium compact SUV. But what’s your opinion on the said Chevelle, do the new wheels suit it, or should they have gone for something different?
