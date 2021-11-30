Cocky Audi RS 3 Challenges 1,000-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S, Gets Its Wish

Drag racing might be a rather simple form of motorsport if you compare it to GT Racing, for example. But that doesn't mean it doesn't have its own complex set of governing rules. You can't just look at two cars that are lined up for the quarter-mile and figure out which one is going to win right off the bat. There are several things you need to consider first.
And by the looks of it, it's nearly impossible to figure out the outcome of the next race. We're looking at two tuned vehicles, a Porsche 911 Turbo S and an Audi RS 3. These two vehicles are no longer simple streetcars, but they're not full-blown drag racers either. They're somewhere in the middle, still driveable on public roads. But with today's technology, you can still daily drive your car and then run the quarter-mile (402 meters) in under 10 seconds.
The Porsche is now running an ES-built 3.9-liter with upgraded ES800 VTG hybrid turbos. This isn't even the highest possible spec offered by the UK tuner. Still, this car is now up to about 1,000 horsepower, all while weighing 3,527 lbs (1,600 kg). We all know how fast these Porsches are, but today it's facing some stiff competition, to say the least. Because the Audi RS 3 that showed up for the battle is also up to about 1,000 horsepower.
It's running a forged 2.5-liter engine with a Precision 7675 Turbo together with a host of other upgrades. Both cars have the benefit of AWD, but it should be noted that the Audi is about 352 lbs (160 kg) lighter than its opponent. Reportedly, this is the fastest RS 3 in Europe and that alone should scare the 911 Turbo S driver even for a little bit. For the first test of the day, we get to see how fast both cars can go from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph).
Porsche gets the job done in 9.39 seconds, crossing the line at 156 mph (251 kph).
With just slightly more power but less weight, the Audi wins this second challenge with a time of 9.31 seconds, with a trap speed of 160 mph (257 kph). Still, the gap between the two cars is not that big. That means anything can happen in the head-to-head battle, especially thinking about driver reaction times and input. For the main event, the Porsche is off to a brilliant start, but its opponent is not that far behind.
After swapping lanes, the two opponents are at it again. The 911 Turbo S crosses the finish line in 1st place once more, but this time the RS 3 has managed to further reduce the gap. Going into the last challenge of the day, the Porsche is leading 2 to 1. This time both cars will be going all out the moment they hit 40 mph (64 kph). The 911 Turbo S encounters some sort of mechanical issue and it loses the first run.
It is given a second chance though, and it evens the score. For a winner to be decided, a third rolling-start run is required. But the Audi makes a strong comeback for this last race of the day, winning by a small margin. So it all ends with a draw! Granted, the Porsche 911 Turbo S feels like a much more exciting vehicle, but if you're running on a tight budget, the RS 3 might be the better option for you.
