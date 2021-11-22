McLaren 765LT Drag Races Ferrari SF90 Stradale in RWD vs AWD Battle

A rear-driven affair compared to the Prancing Horse’s electric all-wheel drive, the 765LT takes its name from the amount of metric horsepower it develops at the crankshaft. From 4.0 liters of displacement, the Macca squeezes out 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at 5,500 revolutions per minute with the help of a low-inertia turbochargers of the twin-scroll variety.All that fury is channeled to the rear axle, which features ultra-lightweight forged alloys mounted with ultra-sticky tires from Pirelli. Manufactured by Ricardo in West Sussex, the force-fed V8 is complemented by a seven-speed tranny with a dual-clutch arrangement for blistering quick upshifts.The go-faster setup and relatively low curb weight of 1,229 kilograms (2,709 pounds) help the 765LT reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds, but nevertheless, McLaren doesn’t hold a candle to Ferrari’s current flagship. Although it’s considerably heftier at 1,570 kilograms (3,461 pounds), instant torque from three electric motors and all-wheel drive are more than enough to keep the 765LT at bay over the quarter mile.We also have to remember that Ferrari quotes more horsepower, which translates to a higher top speed. In the hands of Daniel Abt, the plug-in hybrid contender needs 9.67 seconds for the quarter mile compared to 10.37 seconds for the Macca. It’s downright crazy these cars are capable of such ETs, more so if you remember that internal combustion-engined vehicles are inherently at a disadvantage compared to performance-oriented EVs.In this regard, the Model S Plaid is much obliged to smoke both European exotics. With 1,020 horsepower on deck, the tri-motor Tesla sedan is quoted with 1.99 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds on a prepped surface and with the first foot of rollout subtracted.