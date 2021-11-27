5 Way Drag Race: RS 3 vs A 45 S vs Cayman GTS vs Golf R vs M2

Have you ever heard your girlfriend or wife complaining that they've got nothing to wear before going out? And the moment you look at their wardrobe you realize that this isn't about them not having any clothes, but about them having too many options to choose from. That being said, a larger array of choices can be confusing.
And this next text is the perfect example. We're looking at 5 of the most accessible, yet exciting, sports cars produced by German manufacturers. Three of these cars are AWD, while two are RWD. Only one of them has a naturally aspirated engine and that same car is the only one to still run a manual gearbox. Looking over the specs of the 5 cars it's not easy to figure out which one will come out on top, as they're quite similar.
The Audi RS 3 is packing a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine that has an output of 400 horsepower and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It weighs in at 3,461 lbs (1,570 kg) and it uses a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The only cars here that have more cylinders are the BMW M2 and the Porsche Cayman GTS. Even though the Porsche has a 4.0-liter flat-six engine, we're talking about a naturally aspirated unit. So, it only makes 394 horsepower and 309 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque.
The Cayman GTS is the lightest car of the bunch, weighing in at 3,262 lbs (1,480 kg). And it's also the only car here with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The fact that it's RWD isn't going to be of much help for the standing quarter-mile (402 meters), but it may prove to be an advantage for the rolling race. Considering the specs, you'd tend to think that the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is going to be the main contender for the RS 3.
Last but not least, it's the Volkswagen Golf R. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine does look underpowered for the challenge up ahead. After all, it has just 315 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Even though it's AWD, its chances of winning anything today are quite slim. But before jumping to conclusions, let's see how the race unfolds. As you would expect, all 3 AWD cars are off to a great start.
While the RS 3 is leading the pack, the A 45 S is not far behind and the two RWD cars are catching up as well. The Golf's lack of power is starting to make itself felt, as it gets left behind. A second run is up next and this time we get to see the official telemetry results. The RS 3 wins the race with a quarter-mile time of 12.0 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG was close behind at 12.1 seconds.
The BMW and the Porsche were tied at 12.5 seconds, although the M2 finished just ahead of the Cayman GTS. And the Golf R was last with a time of 12.7 seconds. The question is, how will these cars perform during the rolling race? The RWD challengers feel right at home this time and the BMW has the upper hand. Ultimately, the Cayman GTS is the first one across the 1-mile (1.6 km) line, with the BMW M2 in second place, the Audi in 3rd, the Mercedes-AMG in 4th, and the VW in 5th.
Up next, all cars are switched to their sportiest settings. But the outcome is the same. Last, but not least, in a surprising turn of events, the heaviest car here, the A 45 S seems to have the best brakes, outperforming the two RWD vehicles.
