You Get What You Pay For: Mercedes-AMG SLS Drag Races BMW M3

Straight-line performance isn't everything there is to driving fast cars. Most hardcore drivers will care more about a vehicle's cornering capabilities instead. But of course, it feels fun to get on the throttle and feel the G forces pinning you to your seat as you go through the gears. The question is, how much are you willing to pay for that feeling?
Getting a car that's fast in a straight line isn't necessarily going to be very expensive. Being fast around the corners is going to cost more. But if you also want some reliability and some luxury features, you'd better have a solid bank account. Of course, minimizing your chances of bumping into someone with the same car will require getting a vehicle with a certain degree of exclusivity.
Enter the Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series. A limited-edition of the Mercedes-AMG SLS, don't be surprised if you're going to have to pay upwards of $600,000 for one of these cars. Inspired by the SLS AMG GT3 race car, it was fitted with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 of any production car of the time. The Black Series held on to that title for almost a decade, until Chevrolet announced the new C8 Corvette Z06.
The 6.2-liter AMG unit is capable of 622 horsepower and 468 lb-ft (635 Nm) of torque! It's 154 lbs (70 kg) lighter than the standard model, which means it weighs in at 3,417 lbs (1,550 kg). And today it's going up against a much more common sports car. The BMW M3 Competition has to do with a smaller 3.0-liter engine, which only has 6-cylinders. But with twin-turbos at hand, it's rated for 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
RWD and it's going to be interesting to see which one is going to be more efficient during the starting procedure. Looking at these two vehicles the M3 Competition feels dull by comparison, especially with Mat Watson flaunting the SLS's gullwing doors. But then again, the starting MSRP for the BMW is just $72,800 ($995 destination charge).
For the first run, the Mercedes-AMG struggles with a bit of wheelspin going off the line. But it quickly manages to take the lead and from that point, the race is in the bag. The second run reveals a much better start on behalf of the BMW M3 Competition and by the end of it, all the two opponents are tied for points. And so, a third run is required for a winner to emerge out of the standing quarter-mile (402 meters) test.
The BMW is off to an amazing start yet again, but the SLS Black Series isn't going to back down just yet. They're neck and neck across the finish line, with a time of 11.6 seconds for both cars. Upon closer inspection, it seems that the Mercedes-AMG won this one! The 50 mph (80 kph) rolling race is up next. Technically speaking the Mercedes-AMG should have the upper hand as it's lighter, but then again the BMW does have more torque to play with.
The Black Series just barely gets in front of the M3 Competition as they go across the 1/2 mile (804 meters finish line. I imagine that being an SLS owner in this situation isn't going to justify spending that kind of money for it. For the second run, both cars will be using their sportiest settings. This time the naturally aspirated V8 proves its worth and the BMW gets left behind from the very first moment. The braking test is the last one for the day and oddly enough the Mercedes-AMG doesn't win this one.
