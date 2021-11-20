F8 Tributo Drag Races 765LT and 911 GT2 RS, It's All Over in 10 Seconds

We might just save the internal combustion engine. If someone will come up with a viable synthetic fuel solution, then maybe we won't have to switch the EVs. Several companies are working on this idea and the thought of still having non-electric supercars to play with, in 20 years, is certainly exciting.
But in a way, it does feel like we should cherish the fast cars of today while we still can. Of course, there are several levels of fast, depending on how much you're willing to spend on such a vehicle. And today we've got another supercar show-off on our hands, featuring a McLaren 765LT, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Talk about a million-dollar challenge!
The F8 Tributo is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, that's rated for 710 horsepower and 567 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It's not the lightest car here, at 3,163 lbs (1,435 kg), but at least it's lighter than the Porsche, which sits at 3,240 lbs (1,470 kg). The 911 GT2 RS is also running on twin-turbos, but with a slightly smaller 3.8-liter flat-six unit instead.
With 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque to play with, that would make the GT2 RS the least capable challenger today, at least on paper. It's been a while since I've last seen a McLaren 765LT engaging in a quarter-mile (402 meters) battle. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is rated for a massive 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). As it only weighs 2,951 lbs (1,339 kg), it should have the best odds of winning today's battle.
Ferrari gets left behind. The McLaren 765LT is upfront, while the GT2 RS is fighting to stay in 2nd place. The British-built supercar only needed 10.1 seconds to get across the finish line. The Porsche was 0.4 seconds slower, while the Ferrari came in third, just 0.1 seconds behind the GT2 RS.
The rolling race is up next and they'll be starting from 50 mph (80 kph). This time, all three cars will be switched to their least sporty settings, with the gearbox also being set on automatic. The McLaren has the upper hand for this one, being the lightest car here. Surprisingly, it's the Porsche that has the best kick down, with the McLaren quite close behind. By the time they cross the 1/2 mile (804 meters) line, the GT2 RS and the 765LT are neck and neck.
It feels surprising to see the Ferrari left so far behind. Engaged in a wide-open-throttle battle, it doesn't take long for the race to come to an end, just after the 1-mile (1.6 km) finish line. The McLaren has a trap speed of 192 mph (309 kph) and wins this run as well, even though the Porsche had a better start. For the final run of the day, the cars are now in their sportiest modes and drivers will be using the manual mode of the gearbox.
Once again the F8 Tributo seems rather slow by comparison. The 765LT is faster than on the previous run as it gets ahead of the 911 GT2 RS before they cross the 1/2 mile line. The British supercar is seemingly undefeatable and there's just one more test to go through before calling it a day: the braking test! Hitting the brakes at 100 mph (160 kph), the McLaren is the slowest car to a complete halt, while the Ferrari takes 2nd and the Porsche scores its only victory of the day.
