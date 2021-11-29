800-HP Toyota GR Supra Races 700-HP BMW M6, Loser Should Have Known Better

Nothing against the F13-generation BMW M6. It’s a properly fast two-door coupe, capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in around 4 seconds flat, while reaching speeds of up to 190 mph (305 kph). It’s fast, and once you factor in various performance enhancements, it becomes a force to be reckoned with.
Sadly, for all you BMW fans out there, there will always be levels to this – with “this” being our proclivity to rank cars in terms of acceleration, thus turning to good old fashion drag races in order to figure out who’s got who’s number out there. As far as this M6 is concerned, it clearly bit off way more than it could chew, despite being modified to the tune (pun intended) of 700 horsepower.
You might think that 700 horses coming from that S63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 unit is quite a healthy number, and normally you’d be right. You’ve got the M6 Competition package needing just 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, using “only” 592 hp. This 700 hp version should be noticeably quicker.
Too bad it wasn’t racing a stock M6 though, instead, picking fights with two formidable opponents in a 900 hp Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S and an 800 hp Toyota GR Supra. It also raced against a couple of other opponents, but the 992 Turbo S and the Supra managed to stand out.
We knew the Porsche was going to win that battle even before we saw the actual footage. Any drag racing enthusiast will tell you that a 992 Turbo S wouldn’t even need engine mods in order to beat a 700 hp M6. The Porsche is savagely quick. McLaren 720S-levels of quick. Borderline unbeatable by conventional supercar standards.
As for the Supra, that one really piqued our curiosity because, on paper, it should also be quicker than the M6, but not necessarily faster over longer distances – this was a half-mile race.
In the end, the tuned Japanese sports car crossed the half-mile marker in 17.3 seconds, while the M6 needed roughly an extra second. The latter was going faster at that point though, and if they kept going, it’s possible the BMW would have won over a full mile.
You might think that 700 horses coming from that S63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 unit is quite a healthy number, and normally you’d be right. You’ve got the M6 Competition package needing just 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, using “only” 592 hp. This 700 hp version should be noticeably quicker.
Too bad it wasn’t racing a stock M6 though, instead, picking fights with two formidable opponents in a 900 hp Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S and an 800 hp Toyota GR Supra. It also raced against a couple of other opponents, but the 992 Turbo S and the Supra managed to stand out.
We knew the Porsche was going to win that battle even before we saw the actual footage. Any drag racing enthusiast will tell you that a 992 Turbo S wouldn’t even need engine mods in order to beat a 700 hp M6. The Porsche is savagely quick. McLaren 720S-levels of quick. Borderline unbeatable by conventional supercar standards.
As for the Supra, that one really piqued our curiosity because, on paper, it should also be quicker than the M6, but not necessarily faster over longer distances – this was a half-mile race.
In the end, the tuned Japanese sports car crossed the half-mile marker in 17.3 seconds, while the M6 needed roughly an extra second. The latter was going faster at that point though, and if they kept going, it’s possible the BMW would have won over a full mile.