1,340 Horses and 16 Cylinders Heated Up a Cold Airstrip in This Huracan vs. GT 2 RS Race

When you have a fresh set of tires on your Lamborghini Huracan STO, the best way to use them is by racing, not by roaming around town, and if you have to compete, do it against a serious contender, such as the Porsche GT 2 RS.
A few days ago, the Autocar team said that the Porsche GT3 is a better track-car than the Lamborghini Huracan STO, but their team members agreed that you might leave home happy with any of them. But what about a drag race? Will that be the same situation? Will the mighty V10 naturally aspirated powerplant from the Italian supercar match the flat-six turbocharged German engine? We're about to find out from Daniel Abt's YouTube channel.
On a cold autumn morning, he met with his pal Toby Berle who owns a Porsche GT2 RS. Daniel had a fresh set of tires on his car, and he complained a little about them. He tried to get a set of Michelins, but the Lamborghini dealer told him that he would kiss goodbye the car's warranty if he did that.
Toby, on the other hand, has no concern about tires. His car wears Michelins, and they are fresh enough to stand against the mighty V10. But, first, it was a soundcheck, where the Huracan STO sounded like a rumble of thunder and the Porsche, well... Daniel could barely hear it through the STO's closed windows.
Science has proved already that racing on cold tarmac leads to bad results. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to the two contenders. Since there were only 39 degrees (4 Celsius) outside, you can imagine that the first race was a game of catch-the-tail kind of thing. Yet, both cars did ok, but we've seen much better quarter-mile times from other Mustangs, or even a turboed Miata could leave them far behind.
Seeing these monsters with over 11 seconds on the quarter-mile makes you smile, right? Well, that didn't please the drivers either and they went for a re-match. This time, they warmed up the tires and tried again. Both cars have launched much better, and there were no surprises from their rear-wheel drive vehicles.
While the Lamborghini V10 comes with 640 ps (631 hp), the turbocharged Porsche GT2 RS has 700 ps (690 hp). As for the torque, the Sant'Agata monster sends 565 Nm (416.7 lb-ft) to the rear wheels, while the Stuttgart-based supercar spins with 750 Nm (553.1 lb-ft) of twisting force.
Sure, weight and mass distribution matter as well, and the STO is lighter on its feet. Yet, the result is close. How close? Well, I won't spoil the result and let you watch the video below. Hopefully, you didn't see the photo gallery yet. Leave that for later to find out who won both times and with what time. After the two drag-races were done, Daniel and Toby tried a last rolling-race match, which favored the 3.8-liter flat-six turbocharged powerplant.
