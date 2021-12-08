Porsche 911 Drag Races BMW M3, Less Is More

Buying a new car can be a tricky process indeed, especially if you don't have a solid plan in mind. Asking around for opinions can sometimes lead to more confusion, so you might want to make up your mind. Narrow down your choices to a maximum of 3 cars and then go out and test drive each one of them.
Imagine you've got about $100,000 and that you need a sports car in your life. But let's also pretend that a 10-year old Gallardo is off the list and that you want a brand new vehicle. There are quite a few options on the market, that's for sure. But what would you choose between a well-equipped BMW M3 Competition and a more entry-level Porsche 911 Carerra? Of course, the answer depends on several factors.
The M3 does come with more horsepower, more seats, and a set of nice-to-have extras. But the 911 is a much purer-sports car and will have you sitting in a league of your own. The question is, will a bone-stock 911 Carerra be able to keep up with an M3 Competition? Let's look at the specifications for both these cars first. Both are RWD, and both have twin-turbo, 3.0-liter six-cylinder engines.
But the Porsche's boxer unit sits in the back, while the BMW's inline-six engine is up in front. Also, it's worth noting that the 911 Carerra is some 496 lbs (225 kg) lighter than its opponent. With the party being set up in the rear, it's also bound to be more efficient during the start procedure. But heavy as it may be, the M3 churns out about 100 horsepower and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm) more than the 911. And at some point, that's going to make a difference.
The Porsche 911 crosses the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line in 11.7 seconds. With the gap being almost non-existent, the BMW M3 comes in at 11.8 seconds. What's going to happen during the rolling race, though? Both cars will be starting at 50 mph (80 kph), with their gearboxes set to automatic mode. Right off the bat, the more powerful BMW takes the lead. And it takes its vengeance by the end of the run, winning by a solid gap.
Of course, a re-run is in order. And this time, both cars will be engaging their manual mode. The 911 just doesn't have what it takes to keep up, and the M3 keeps increasing the gap across the finish line. Right now, they're tied 2 to 2, but the brake test will reveal the winner. It's a pretty close call, but ultimately the Porsche comes out on top. It all depends on your personal preference, but the 911 Carerra does seem like a much better option, even with fewer extras on it.
