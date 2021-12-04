From 0 to 204 MPH: Audi RS 7 Reveals True Meaning of Freedom

How do you define freedom? Most people would say it's the power or right to act, speak or think as one wants. Different people will perceive this definition in different ways, according to their perspective of things. So, if you happen to be a petrolhead, which places on Earth would you feel most free in?
One might tend to say "at any given racetrack". But then again, living at the racetrack might be inconvenient at certain times. What about Germany? After all, they do have the Autobahn. We're not implying that you can spend all day long going flat out in whatever car it is that you're driving at the moment. But if you've got the skills, money, and time, then it's a reasonable possibility.
And the Audi RS 7 seems like a fitting choice for a top-speed run on Germany's national highway system. Even more so considering this bad boy is running at 950 horsepower. Getting up to those levels of horsepower is as easy as calling the guys over at HGP Turbo. For a price of almost €25,000 ($28,285), your RS 7 will be making close to 1,000 horsepower and about 921 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque. Not too shabby, right?
The question is, how fun is a 950 horsepower RS 7 going to be on the Autobahn? The following test should answer that question for you. Aside from the fact that this car resembles an SR-71 Blackbird aircraft, it also has the oomph to back that image up. This thing can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.96 seconds. It gets up to 124 mph (200 kph) less than 6 seconds later. Make no mistake, this is a 10-second car, even if we're talking no-prep circumstances.
Consider a few extra fuel cells and this RS "Eagle" could be a proper car for anyone who's still bold enough to take on the Cannonball Run. This might not be the fastest car to ever cruise on the Autobahn, but then again when was the last time your commuter managed to hit 186 mph (300 kph) in 23.30 seconds? And it doesn't even stop there. The driver takes it up to 204 mph (329 kph), which is still going to be frightening for most drivers out there.
