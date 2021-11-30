Firing Up a 1,000 HP Audi RS 6 Avant Is Enough to Make Babies Cry, Grown Men Weep

In today’s crossover/SUV-infested world, seeing an extremely powerful estate, like the Audi RS 6 Avant, is a well-deserved breath of fresh air.
The Ingolstadt brand’s Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Estate rival is a true all-weather warrior, with lots of space inside, big trunk, chassis mods to make any day at the track extremely fun, and muscular overall looks. The icing on the cake is definitely the V8 engine, because while certain supercars don’t pack an eight-banger anymore, the RS 6 does, for now at least.
With a 4.0-liter displacement and twin-turbocharging, the lump is capable of pushing out 592 brake horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission channels the thrust to the quattro all-wheel drive system. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you’re looking at 3.6 Mississippis, and flat-out, it can do 190 mph (305 kph).
While that’s more than enough to quench most people’s power thirst, it wasn’t for the owner of this particular C8, who wanted their ride to stand out even more. Thus, besides getting a new body kit, Vossen wheels, ABT Sportsline anti-roll bars, and a few other items, including a carbon fiber steering wheel, and giving the entire exterior a multi-color look, they literally tuned the heck out of the engine.
According to Auditography, who traveled to Los Angeles, California, to film this insane car, it has no less than 1,000 hp and 750 lb-ft (1,016 Nm) bouncing off the walls. The sprint time has become a 2.7-second affair, and top speed has increased to a whopping 211 mph (340 kph), or so it seems. Thus, if you fancy ultra-fast wagons too, then get ready to spend some virtual quality time in the presence of this RS 6, which is definitely one of the most powerful of its kind in existence.
