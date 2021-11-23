2023 Audi A6 Facelift Makes Spy Debut, Is That a Smaller Grille or Is It Cold Outside?

More on this:

1 Audi A6 Could Get Electric Version As Early As 2022, Q6 E-Tron to Follow

2 Audi A6 e-tron Concept Is a Sign of Things to Come

3 Audi Increases the Electric Range of the Q5, A6 and A7 Plug-in Hybrid Versions

4 Audi A6 Allroad Comes Face to Face with German Firm’s Majestic Tuning Treatment

5 2020 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Does Well in Acceleration and Fuel Consumption Tests