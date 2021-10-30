Here’s Something to Think About: What’s Your Favorite Car That Doesn’t Exist Yet?

As such a ride doesn’t exist (in my vision anyway), I’ve put together my favorite three-car garage, and even if I’m not exactly a fan of crossovers, I do like big and brawny SUVs. I’d also need something fun for the weekend, and a comfortable daily.
This had me thinking, why is there no vehicle spacious enough for the family, with a big trunk, which can double as a track car and can also venture off the lit path every now and then? At this point, you might argue that Lamborghini has one in its stable, and it’s called the Urus. But that one’s simply too tall to tackle corners, and it’s not that good once it leaves the comfort of asphalt, not to mention that it’s very expensive.
As much as I love the new-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63, the steering is not its strong point. The usual sports and supercars are not practical at all, and if you go for something like a BMW M3, then you obviously won’t venture off the beaten path, and you won’t do so in a hot hatch either. The modern-day Land Rover Defender can take you far away into the wilderness, but then again, it’s not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about a day at the track, even with the V8 engine breathing air from behind the grille.
Then all of a sudden, I remembered that Audi makes what is arguably one of the most versatile wagons out there: the A6 Allroad. They also make a high-performance variant, dubbed the RS 6 Avant, and since both of them share the same construction, why don’t they launch an RS 6 Avant Allroad?
In a perfect world, the hypothetical Audi RS 6 Avant Allroad would not only feature a jacked-up suspension and the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that currently develops 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, but it would also get other stuff. Portal axles would be one of them, together with enhanced driving modes, and since we’re daydreaming, we might as well mention a low-range gearbox too, though that one might be overstretch even for Audi.
It would retain that fabulous quattro all-wheel drive system, and ditch the HVAC screen, replacing it with some chunky buttons and dials. The steering wheel would become thicker, and the seats would be wrapped in new upholstery for easier cleaning. Did we go too far? Okay, we won’t say anything about a snorkel, winch, and trail lights for extra peace of mind, even if you might never use them.
But why the A6 and not a Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain or Volvo V90 Cross Country? You can call it a soft spot for the four-ring brand’s model. With that off my chest, what is your favorite car that doesn’t exist yet? Feel free to let your imagination run wild in the comments section down below.
