This 1,000-Horsepower Audi RS6 Is So Fast That It Can Smoke A Ferrari

No singular tuning company is responsible for this 1,000-horsepower monster. No, two major tuning brands came together and build an Audi RS6 Avant that can zip to 60 mph in just 2.7-seconds and onto a top speed of more than 200 mph.
The C8 RS6 Avant is a proper monster wagon without any sort of modification. From the Audi factory it makes 600-horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Most tuners just turn up the boost in the vehicle.
Even when they go further like the folks with Manhart did regarding their C63 AMG Wagon, power typically ends up around 700 or 800-horsepower. The Audi RS6 platform is known for similar output.
Often times we see total output numbers of tuned RS6's around 800-horsepower and that's what makes this build so special. Instead of just telling the ECU to chuck more boost into the engine, the folks at VF Engineering and Pacific German teamed up to go further.
VF provided a full turbo upgrade and their own ECU tune. High performance intercoolers, ABT Sportsline anti-roll bars, and an Eventuri intake kit were also added. To help flow, the RS6 also features an Akrapovic exhaust system including downpipes.
Put all of that engineering and know how together and you get a four-door wagon that can fit five adults plus their gear and also go 210 miles per hour. They even show off that insane acceleration in the film below. It's intense. In fact, it's so fast that it could keep up with a new Ferrari 488 Pista.
This thing isn't just about speed either. It honestly looks like a concept car that could've debuted at the LA Auto Show or SEMA. It sits on gigantic 22-inch Vision Forged VF wheels. It's also wrapped in a stunning livery from ProtectiveFilmSolutions.
For the family person who needs space for a family but also wants to have the power of a minor diety, this Audi RS6 Avant is for you.
