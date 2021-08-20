This Is What a $235K Audi RS 7 Sportback Looks Like

5 1,000 HP Audi RS7 Thinks It's Got Enough Juice to Handle a Tuned 911 Turbo S

The executive super sedan is said to cost almost €200,000 on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, or almost $235,000 at the current exchange rates. As you can imagine, it has everything that one could think of, including a very punchy and sonorous engine shared with other high-end models signed by Audi Sport.A true fire-breathing monster , the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, making 592(600 PS / 441) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, is responsible for the dizzying 3.5 seconds needed from rest to 60 mph (0-96 kph) when using the Launch Control.Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), or 174 mph (280 kph) when ordered with the Dynamic Package Nevertheless, this one is all maxed-out, so it will eventually run out of breath at 190 mph (305 kph), as it features the Dynamic Plus Pack.One does not come across such a rare vehicle every day, so it deserves its 15 minutes of fame. Auditography, though, gave it only four on their YouTube channel, in a video that highlights its strong points. Sprinkled with the occasional driving shot, the film puts the spotlight on the artsy side of the car, and was shot in Malmo, Sweden.In fact, the car itself was borrowed from Audi’s local branch, and that tells us that it might be up for grabs.Over in the States, the automaker would sell you a 2021 RS 7 for $114,000, before destination and dealer fees.