2022 Audi A8, A8L, S8 UK Pricing Announced, Top-End Model Starts at £117,610

1 Dec 2021, 10:55 UTC ·
Almost a month after the big unveiling, Audi has announced the pricing and specifications for the facelifted A8 family in the United Kingdom.
Comprising the normal A8, long-wheelbase A8L, and sporty S8, the lineup is available in the Sport, S Line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung trim levels, and customer deliveries will kick off in March 2022.

For the Sport models, Audi has prepared 18-inch wheels (19-inch on the TFSI e), LED headlights, head-up display, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation Plus, reversing camera, and others. The A8L adds heated front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, electric blinds for the rear windows, and a control unit for rear-seat passengers with a 5.7-inch OLED touchscreen.

Choosing the S Line will get you specific-looking bumpers and grille, 20-inch alloys, HD Matrix LED headlamps, dynamic light presentation and turn signals, more comfortable seats, double glazing windows, and rear privacy glass. The Black Edition has different 20-inch wheels, black exterior styling pack, and OLED taillights.

Finally, the Vorsprung variant rides on 21-inch wheels, has Digital Matrix LED headlights, panoramic glass roof, B&O premium audio, extended leather pack, front-seat ventilation with massage function, remote parking, 360-degree camera system, and additional safety gear.

Powered by a 3.0-liter diesel, with 286 ps (282 hp / 210 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, the A8 50 TDI quattro starts at £74,985 ($99,834). The 55 TFSI quattro is available from £77,060 ($102,597), with its 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) 3.0-liter gasoline engine. Pricing for the 60 TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrid, which combines the 3.0-liter gasoline mill with an electric motor and a 14.4 kWh battery, for a total system output of 462 ps (455 hp / 340 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), will be announced in due course.

The S8, with its 571 ps (563 hp / 420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) bi-turbo V8 can be had from £102,610 ($136,613) in the base flavor, £105,610 ($140,608) for the Black Edition, and £117,610 ($156,584) for the Vorsprung.
