2021 Audi R8 green hell Is of Course Green, and Nurburgring Inspired

Just like other German automotive peers, Audi has a long and quite resounding motorsport history. Among the many achievements of the four-ringed brand we can count five overall wins at the crazy 24 Hours race on the Nürburgring, where the 25+ km (15.5 miles) Nordschleife track allows for a staggering run with over 200 cars...
With such a huge roster, winning the top position is quite the achievement, though it might count as business as usual for the Audi R8 LMS racer. The model took the victory at the 2019 (as the R8 LMS Evo), 2017, 2015, 2014, and 2012 editions (the last two as the R8 LMS ultra), and we might just see another one at the postponed event this year.
Paying tribuite to the Nurburgring Nordschleife’s nickname, Audi is bundling all its might in one, newly minted R8 green hell limited special edition.
Audi Sport GmbH has been commissioned by the automaker to make just 50 examples of the new series, which will be sold globally. At home in Germany, the model goes for 233,949.59 euros ($273,423.90 at current exchange rates), and manufacturing will take place at the “Böllinger Höfe” manufacturing facility near the Audi Neckarsulm factory.
While most fitting in the showcased Tioman green (with a contrasting matte black foil wrap), the R8 green hell can also be had in other body colors such as ibis white, Daytona gray or mythos black. Every unit will be numbered via a large transparent matte writing on the doors, and there are also gloss black logos adorning the side blade and the windshield.
Also, even more matte black elements arrive courtesy of a styling package and the racing looks are supplemented by the new five-twin-spoke 20-inch alloys that feature contrasting red detailing on the matte black background.
The interior is adorned with Alcantara-upholstered lightweight bucket seats, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and other Alcantara touches (on the door armrests or the central armrest, for example) are visually contrasted by lots of blue green “Kailash fern” stitching.
Power credentials include the living classic naturally aspirated V10 engine which has been sourced from the R8 V10 performance quattro coupé, giving the R8 green hell a total of 611 hp. The seven-speed S tronic quickly delivers all the stable to the quattro all-wheel drive system, so the high-performance machine reaches 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.1 seconds, before hitting a maximum speed of 331 kph (205.7 mph).
