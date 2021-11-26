Tuned Audi R8 V10 Screams to the Rev Limiter on the Dyno

Tuning is the fastest way to add power to any vehicle. Typically though, it's reserved for vehicles with turbos or superchargers. That's where the most bang for the buck comes from. This Audi R8 V10 proves that even naturally-aspirated cars can see big gains though.
This supercar is also a great example of what a big deal supporting modifications can be. Any car can be re-tuned for more power even in totally stock form.
This R8 V10 has just been equipped with a Tubi-style exhaust though. That allows for better flow and, in theory, could add some power even without any sort of tuning.
What's shocking though is that instead of extracting just a couple of ponies with the bolt-on modification, tuning the car unlocks at least 30 more.
We see the Audi rev all the way to 9,000 RPM early on in the video. The dyno graph shows it pushing 630 horsepower towards the rear wheels just before redline.
The most powerful factory-built Audi R8 V10 makes 602-horsepower. Most though make much less, around 560-horsepower.
Those familiar with engine tuning might mention that dynos typically measure wheel horsepower while the number mentioned by the manufacturer is measured at the crank.
Interestingly, this video shows that the dyno is actually calculating horsepower at the crank. So this really is a big boost in power that the driver will notice.
Of course, they'll notice the hilariously loud exhaust sound too. This Audi now pops and bangs as it decelerates. A rich fuel mixture keeps the engine cool and then ignites in the exhaust as it makes its way out to the atmosphere.
This is a perfect example of why tuning is so important. It's also one of the cheapest modifications available as it usually costs less than $1,000. Of course, your car probably won't sound this good at the end of it.
This R8 V10 has just been equipped with a Tubi-style exhaust though. That allows for better flow and, in theory, could add some power even without any sort of tuning.
What's shocking though is that instead of extracting just a couple of ponies with the bolt-on modification, tuning the car unlocks at least 30 more.
We see the Audi rev all the way to 9,000 RPM early on in the video. The dyno graph shows it pushing 630 horsepower towards the rear wheels just before redline.
The most powerful factory-built Audi R8 V10 makes 602-horsepower. Most though make much less, around 560-horsepower.
Those familiar with engine tuning might mention that dynos typically measure wheel horsepower while the number mentioned by the manufacturer is measured at the crank.
Interestingly, this video shows that the dyno is actually calculating horsepower at the crank. So this really is a big boost in power that the driver will notice.
Of course, they'll notice the hilariously loud exhaust sound too. This Audi now pops and bangs as it decelerates. A rich fuel mixture keeps the engine cool and then ignites in the exhaust as it makes its way out to the atmosphere.
This is a perfect example of why tuning is so important. It's also one of the cheapest modifications available as it usually costs less than $1,000. Of course, your car probably won't sound this good at the end of it.