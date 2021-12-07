1,012-HP Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Audience Reaction Is Only 50% As Expected

What has happened to the automotive world if hulking three-row SUVs that cross the 1,000+ threshold can’t take their audience completely by surprise? Well, it turns out Hennessey Performance has an uphill battle to impress the crowd.
Interestingly, the crowd is made of close friends of the good folks working at Hennessey Performance Engineering. So, we should at least suspect this isn’t the very first time those two nice ladies (Paula and Taylor) experienced the Texas-based company’s products. But still...
Hennessey went through a lot of trouble to make sure the new limited series 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat would masterfully jump from 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) to no less than 1,012 hp and a mountain-moving 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm). That’s courtesy of stuff like an uprated high-flow supercharger system, front and rear drive pulley upgrade, high-flow fuel injectors and filtration system, and many more.
Proud as always of their work, the folks over at Hennessey have pitted their HPE1000 Durango Hellcat against all kinds of foes, from the stock Durango to a Lambo Aventador or the mighty successful C8 Chevy Corvette. Anyway, it appears these sports and supercars weren’t its toughest challenge yet. Instead, trying to impress a couple of ladies might be it.
So, the HPE1000 Durango we see here is going through the final phases of validation (it needs to cope with testing for up to 400 miles/644 km). And the Hennessey test driver is joined on this occasion by two very nice ladies that are here to witness the Hellcat’s might and promote their non-profit organization called “Live Like Radyn.” Which is genuinely nice of them. And of Hennessey also for lending them a promotional helping hand.
Naturally, they’re also there for some plain old roaring fun. But here’s the thing. Paula (who is in the front passenger seat) is way more composed than Taylor. Aand even though a sudden acceleration might bring the rush, she remains almost unfazed! Luckily for us, Taylor isn’t afraid to express her enthusiasm and before the trials are over, she even asks “can we go fast one more time?”
