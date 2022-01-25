Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Drag Races (and Loses to the) Tesla Model S Plaid

Just like fairy tale endings, the conclusion to this video is rather predictable because Tesla has more experience in terms of straight-line performance. From the way the Model S Plaid accelerates from a standstill to how it picks up speed from a roll, the Lucid doesn’t cut the mustard.
“Plaid took three out of the four races, and on the race where the Lucid won, the Plaid did not use launch mode,” said Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes. “Since it was so cold with no heat in the tires, neither car had amazing quarter-mile times,” namely 9.6 seconds for the Plaid and 10s for the Lucid.
The 60 to 130 and 100 to 150 data further shows they’re roughly eight-tenths of a second apart. Be that as it may, both results are genuinely tremendous.
On the one hand, Tesla is much obliged to sell you peak EV performance for $129,990 as long as you're willing to wait four to eight weeks for delivery. In perfect conditions and with the first foot of rollout subtracted, the Model S Plaid is much obliged to cover the quarter mile in 9.23 seconds at 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). Even with the larger Arachnid wheels, the MSP boasts 348 miles (560 kilometers) on a full battery charge.
Sold out since last fall, the Lucid Air Dream Edition comes in two flavors: Performance and Range. A dual-motor affair instead of three motors for the Model S Plaid, the Dream Edition Performance packs 1,111 horsepower, hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds, tops 168 mph (270 kph), and flaunts no more than 481 miles (774 kilometers) in one go.
Bear in mind the Air is $169,000 before incentives, which is only natural for the most performance-oriented car they make and for a relatively new automaker that hasn’t matched Tesla’s economies of scale. The most affordable configuration of the Air, by comparison, is the rear-wheel-drive Pure that retails from $77,400 and promises 406 miles (653 kilometers).
