The 1,111 HP Lucid Air Performance Is Fancier Than the Plaid, but Slower on the Track

You risk looking like a rip-off following in the footsteps of an industry leader - that’s the story of Lucid Motors. With an estimated range of up to 470 miles and as much a 1,111 HP, the 2022 Lucid Air might be enough to keep Tesla  in its rearview mirror. Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes went to Hennessey Performance to review and test the all-new Lucid Air Dream Performance Edition.
Sanjay from Hennessey Performance owns the 2022 Lucid Air Weisblat reviewed. He is a big electric car fan and also owns a Tesla Model S plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

The 2022 Lucid Air has two variants. The Performance comes with two motors, 1,111 HP with a 470-mile range, while the non-performance makes about 930 HP with a 520 miles range according to Sanjay.

Like a Tesla, the Lucid Air comes with a starting sequence when turned on. A strobe of light flashes across the horizontally fitted headlight, illuminating a Lucid frontal logo. It also comes with Autopilot-like features that are not yet activated.

The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition also comes with a host of cameras at the front, on the b-pillar, and rearview mirrors. The rearview mirror cameras are pretty cool and will show up at the side of the speedometer when activated, as opposed to the center screen on the Tesla.

It’s also bigger than the Model S. Weisblat equates it to a BMW 7 Series. It has a lot of legroom, and you also get a tiny screen on the rear, with power sunshades.

At the front, it has a 5K display across the entire dash as well as a center screen at the bottom.

The first test on the 2022 Lucid Air is a sprint test. It does the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.93 seconds and the quarter mile in 10.21 seconds, at 143.37 mph. Weisblat admits it hooks perfectly and brakes well too. He does a second and third test, and the Lucid Air does the 0 to 60 mph in 2.91 and 2.88 seconds, respectively.

Hopefully there are still more tests to come considering the video ends with a Model S Plaid, Taycan Turbo S and Lucid Air run teaser. 

