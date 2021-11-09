Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes Taycan Turbo S to School, Proves It’s Still the Boss

The Internet is awash with electric vehicles going head-to-head with ICE. Most times, the results favor the electrics' instant torque. What you don’t see every day is an EV and ICE race from the same stable but in wet conditions. Mat Watson of CarWow put the Porsche 911 Turbo S against the Taycan Turbo S on a wet drag race.
Electric vehicles are taking over, and more and more manufacturers are joining the bandwagon. Porsche has built a name over the years makingsome of the fastest, sportiest combustion vehicles on the planet. Due to changing tides, it has also developed its versions of electric cars - a noteworthy example is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
The Taycan Turbo S is, by all standards, a vicious electric vehicle. It is fast around corners, quick to recharge, and a demon during take-off. It comes with front and rear electric motors making up to 750 hp. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 162 mph.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S, on the other hand, is equally capable and numb when pushed to the limit. You’ll rarely see them parked on your streets, and it’s because they cost money. Starting at $204,850, the 911 Turbo S is a rarity and a thing of beauty reserved for those who are brave enough to sell their soul for a glimpse of its vicious speed. The 911 Turbo S comes with a 3.7-liter flat-six mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission making 640 hp. The 911 Turbo S will do zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
So how will the Porsche 911 Turbo S compare against the Taycan Turbo S on a wet drag race? On Mat's first drag race with stability mode on, the Taycan Turbo S smokes the 911 Turbo S from start to finish but wins only by a whisker. The 911 Turbo S experiences some wheel spin during take-off ,giving a competitive advantage to the Taycan.
On the next race, they turn the stability control all the way off. The Taycan takes the lead immediately after take-off but soon after, the 911 Turbo S catches up and surprisingly wins the race.
So, what exactly happened? With the stability control off, the 911 did the ¼ mile race in 10.8 seconds while the Taycan took 11-seconds. With the stability control on, the Taycan beat the 911 by a whisker, both completing the quarter-mile race in 10.7 seconds.
In a rolling race from 50 mph, the 911 completely smoked the Taycan and repeats it on a rolling race from 30 mph. On the consecutive roll race in sport mode from 50 mph, the 911 emerges victorious again.
So why does the Taycan keep losing? Well, it’s quite simple, while speeding, the electric engine struggles at high revs, and since it only has a second gear, it’s not enough to fight against the internal combustion engine.
