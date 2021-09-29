First Lucid Air EVs Roll Off the Assembly Line, Deliveries Set to Start Next Month

After receiving a record-breaking official EPA range rating of 520 miles (837 km), Lucid announced on Tuesday, September 28th, that the first Air electric sedans had driven off the assembly line. Customer deliveries of the Air Dream Edition are set to begin in late October, with other versions expected to follow.
The inial delivery of the Lucid's flagship EV, the Air sedan, was supposed to start in the spring of 2021, but the company decided to push back the delivery window of the Dream Edition. Now, after several months of waiting, its first luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line during an event at its AMP-1 factory in Arizona.
Construction of the AMP-1, Lucid's dedicated EV factory, was completed in less than a year. The facility was designed to support an increase in Air production and establish production of the brand's first SUV, Gravity, which is expected to start in 2023.
According to the brand, more than 13,000 reservations have been received for Lucid Air, increasing the planned total production quantity of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles. As you might have guessed, the number references Lucid's latest achievement.
The EPA has recently revealed its official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which is the longest range for any EPA-rated electric car: 520 miles (837 km) on a single charge. To put it into perspective, the Air Dream Edition has over 100 miles (162 km) of additional range over its closest competitor, the Tesla Model S.
Lucid anticipates that reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition cars will begin receiving their vehicles in late October, with deliveries of the Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure models are expected to follow.
Pricing for the Lucid Dream Edition Performance starts at $169,000. With the full 1,111 hp and dual motors driving all four wheels, it can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. The vehicle is also capable of reaching a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
The least expensive model, the Air Pure trim, will come with a $77,400 price tag and is expected to deliver around 400 miles (644 km) of range.
Construction of the AMP-1, Lucid's dedicated EV factory, was completed in less than a year. The facility was designed to support an increase in Air production and establish production of the brand's first SUV, Gravity, which is expected to start in 2023.
According to the brand, more than 13,000 reservations have been received for Lucid Air, increasing the planned total production quantity of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles. As you might have guessed, the number references Lucid's latest achievement.
The EPA has recently revealed its official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which is the longest range for any EPA-rated electric car: 520 miles (837 km) on a single charge. To put it into perspective, the Air Dream Edition has over 100 miles (162 km) of additional range over its closest competitor, the Tesla Model S.
Lucid anticipates that reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition cars will begin receiving their vehicles in late October, with deliveries of the Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure models are expected to follow.
Pricing for the Lucid Dream Edition Performance starts at $169,000. With the full 1,111 hp and dual motors driving all four wheels, it can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. The vehicle is also capable of reaching a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
The least expensive model, the Air Pure trim, will come with a $77,400 price tag and is expected to deliver around 400 miles (644 km) of range.