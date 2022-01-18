Doug DeMuro Raves About 2022 Hyundai Tucson, Has He Seen Too Many NFL Game Day Ads?

Can you even remember the last time you were excited to drive a compact SUV? I don’t mean something like a Porsche Macan, but rather a non-premium, perhaps budget-friendly people hauler, like a Toyota RAV4 or a Honda CR-V. These are good vehicles. Reliable, safe, comfortable, but nothing to write home about.
Until its fourth generation was unveiled back in 2020, the same could have been said about the Hyundai Tucson. It was as generic as they get. Again, I’m not hating on it, it was a fine crossover, but generic, nonetheless. This latest model though, there’s something more appealing about it – not only inside but also with regards to the exterior.
Such a fact wasn’t lost on Doug DeMuro, who literally raved about how good the all-new 2022 Tucson looks in his review, praising the Korean SUV for its interesting design lines and creases, as well as an interior that features quite a few premium touches, both styling and tech-wise.
The Tucson is on a tear right now, with Hyundai doing a lot of heavy lifting on the promotional side, especially during NFL game days. This past weekend during the Wild Card round, it felt like every single commercial break featured an ad for the plug-in hybrid variant of the 2022 Tucson – to be fair, that is the one to get.
The 2022 Tucson is priced from $25,350 in the United States, with available all-wheel drive and up to 187 horsepower. Paying upwards of $29,200 can land you the 2022 Tucson Hybrid, with a combined 226 hp and standard all-wheel drive. As for the plug-in hybrid variant, it’s priced from $34,750 and offers a combined 261 hp with standard all-wheel drive.
Overall, the latest Tucson should deliver a significant punch for Hyundai in terms of sales, not just in the U.S. but globally too. Will it dethrone heavyweights such as the RAV4, CR-V or the Rogue? That’s highly unlikely.
Such a fact wasn’t lost on Doug DeMuro, who literally raved about how good the all-new 2022 Tucson looks in his review, praising the Korean SUV for its interesting design lines and creases, as well as an interior that features quite a few premium touches, both styling and tech-wise.
The Tucson is on a tear right now, with Hyundai doing a lot of heavy lifting on the promotional side, especially during NFL game days. This past weekend during the Wild Card round, it felt like every single commercial break featured an ad for the plug-in hybrid variant of the 2022 Tucson – to be fair, that is the one to get.
The 2022 Tucson is priced from $25,350 in the United States, with available all-wheel drive and up to 187 horsepower. Paying upwards of $29,200 can land you the 2022 Tucson Hybrid, with a combined 226 hp and standard all-wheel drive. As for the plug-in hybrid variant, it’s priced from $34,750 and offers a combined 261 hp with standard all-wheel drive.
Overall, the latest Tucson should deliver a significant punch for Hyundai in terms of sales, not just in the U.S. but globally too. Will it dethrone heavyweights such as the RAV4, CR-V or the Rogue? That’s highly unlikely.