Doug DeMuro Says the Lucid Air Dream Edition Is the Best All-Around EV

As electric cars become the standard, Lucid is making some serious waves. Doug DeMuro is only going to lend to that high tide in this review as he says that it might objectively be the best all-around EV. Here are all the quirks and features that he thinks make the future of all-electric cars brighter than it once seemed.
He starts out with the uber-simple key for the Lucid Air. It basically has just a single button that can be used three ways depending on how you press it. That elegant simplicity is found throughout the interior.
The steering column, the mirrors, the seats, and more can all be adjusted in the center infotainment system. Doug also points out how cool that system is. Many of the features that can be adjusted or accessed in the center screen can be pushed up to the dash display.
That allows for some cool teamwork between the front passengers. The non-driver can select a navigation destination and then send it up to the top display which is pointed at the driver.
Then there's the space inside the Air. Despite being the same size as a BMW 5-Series, the interior of the Air is actually larger than a Mercedes S-Class. That's an X-Factor that other cars don't offer. It can handle like a smaller car and provide the comfort of a larger car at the same time.
Then there are the stats that Lucid has backed up with real world functionality. The Air Dream Edition can go more than 500 miles on a single charge. Then there's the horsepower. Despite knowing that this thing has nearly 1,100 ponies, it still shocks Doug in launch control mode.
All of these benefits make it just a touch better than a Tesla Model S in DeMuro's eyes. He thinks the Porsche Taycan is a lot sportier but the Air is more luxurious. He says that buyers who can't pick between the two should go for the Tesla as it has a little of both.
Either way, he feels like these three sedans together bode well for the future of electric cars. We can't help but feel the same. Which would you have?
