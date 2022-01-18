Jay Leno Marvels at How Fast and Comfortable the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Is

Lucid Motors have seemingly cooked up something very special with their fully electric Air performance sedan. Looking at the specs, it really doesn’t seem to have any weaknesses, and that’s saying something when you consider the competition: Model S, Taycan, e-tron GT, EQE.
You will eventually be able to choose between multiple trim levels and powertrain ratings for the Lucid Air, but the one that’s making noise right now is the Dream Edition variant, available in either Range or Performance specification. The difference between them is obvious, one is quicker, and the other’s battery lasts longer.
The Dream Edition Performance can deliver a total of 1,111 hp (1,126 ps), with up to 471 miles (758 km) of range, getting you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the Range version is good for 933 hp (946 ps) with up to 520 miles (837 km) of range, hitting 60 mph in 2.7 seconds. Both models produce a maximum torque output of 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm).
If you think about it, there’s not that big of a difference between them. You’re basically trading 0.2 seconds (0-60 time) for an extra 50 miles (80 km) of range. Fair trade, from a practical standpoint. Keep in mind, you will have to opt for the 19-inch wheels as opposed to 21-inch wheels if you want to extract maximum range from either specification.
One automotive enthusiast who is clearly appreciative of everything the Lucid Air is capable of is none other than former Tonight Show host, Jay Leno, a man who really knows his cars and has come to embrace the EV revolution, so to speak.
Leno drove the Lucid Air Dream Edition and found it quite thrilling, from straight line performance to overall maneuverability and handling. He was also impressed by how much leg room there is – more than in a long-wheelbase Mercedes S-Class, according to Lucid Motor design VP, Derek Jenkins.
One misconception about the Lucid Air is that it is a very large automobile, when in fact, it’s more midsize, but features a generous wheelbase and very clever packaging underneath. Technically, you could call it a Mercedes EQE rival with Tesla Model S Plaid-rivaling power.
