Lucid Plans Expansion Into Europe in 2022, the Middle East and China To Follow

Lucid is one of the new startups that made headlines last year, with big plans to surpass Tesla as the EV carmaker of choice. Their Air sedan was EPA-rated at 520 miles, an incredible feat at the time, although later on Mercedes-Benz put them to shame. Nevertheless, Lucid intends to go after the Germans on their turf with plans to expand operations into Europe.
According to a Twitter message, the American company revealed they will offer the Lucid Air in the UK as soon as this year. “Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information,” was the answer Lucid gave to a British fan that asked about Lucid's presence in Britain.
Just like Tesla back in the old days and Rivian lately, Lucid enjoys a favorable public opinion, as well as the investors' blessing. Stock prices were on the rise and the first deliveries of the Air sedan only helped boost confidence. The table turned when the company was subpoenaed by the SEC though, following an investigation surrounding a merger deal between Lucid and Churchill Capital, worth an estimated $24 billion.
Lucid is set to produce 20,000 cars this year at its factory in Arizona, but will most likely not be able to meet demand. Over 17,000 people have reserved a Lucid Air sedan as of last November, with thousands more joining in every month. To clear its backlog, Lucid will have to ramp up production at its Arizona plant to match rivals' cadence.
Entering new markets is a whole different matter, though, and Lucid will most likely need another manufacturing facility built soon. They might go the Tesla way with a plant in China, but meeting European demand will most likely require a new plant built in Europe. Lucid has plans not only for Europe but for the Middle East and China too.
The carmaker's success in Europe depends on Lucid not only beating fellow Americans from Tesla but also the legacy premium carmakers like Mercedes-Benz. Right now, the European EV market is in full blossom, with EV demand going through the roof. The need for electric vehicles will increase exponentially as new, tougher emissions regulations will come into effect in the next years.
Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information.— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) January 4, 2022