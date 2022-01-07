Toyota Teases Two Exciting Cars for the Tokyo Auto Salon, One Is Just for Racing

Toyota has presented teaser images of some of its exhibits planned for the Tokyo Auto Salon, which takes place next week. At least one of the exhibits has links to racing, as it is described as a GT3 Concept, while the latter is a "fully tuned GR Yaris model."
First, let us start with the GR GT3 Concept, which is the subject of a teaser image that shows a vehicle with a large rear wing, a sloped roof, and it might be a racecar that the brand will offer later. Since it has GR in its name, it is clearly a development of Gazoo Racing, while the GT3 refers to the class where it is meant to be registered to race in.
While the first thought is that it might be a race-oriented version of the Supra, its shape contradicts that possibility. Nevertheless, we applaud every automaker who gets even more involved in motorsport. Toyota is doing a great job here, as they are involved in the WRC, World Endurance Championship, and Dakar (just to name a few).
The other exhibit that is set to be revealed at Toyota's stand next week is a GR Yaris that has received a tuning package that may become offered later in the form of aftermarket accessories. Toyota already does this with its TRD parts in some markets, and the GR Yaris might get a broad range of elements soon.
However, there is still a possibility that the Japanese marque is developing a hardcore version of the GR Yaris. A prototype that had visible improvements in the aerodynamic department was spotted at the Nürburgring last year, so it is also a possibility, if you ask us.
While some rumors claim that Toyota has bumped the power on the 1.6-liter inline-three-cylinder engine, that would make it even more impressive than it is today. As far as aftermarket tuning is concerned, the possibilities are endless, and having Toyota involved in the entire thing would be a great benefit for both existing and future customers of the GR Yaris.
