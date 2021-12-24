Lucid Steps Up Air's Production With More Than a Hundred Units Awaiting Delivery

Lucid is the second American carmaker that wants a piece of Tesla's business, and it seems it's already in a better position than Rivian in challenging the leader. A flyover video posted online shows more than a hundred cars awaiting delivery in a parking lot at Lucid's manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Lucid Air’s production appears to gain speed, as more and more cars were seen in the past weeks around the Lucid’s plant. A recent flyover video shows the current state of the Casa Grande manufacturing facility, most of it still in the early stages of development. In the video, there's also a parking lot half full of cars wrapped up and ready for shipping to customers. This is good news for a startup that only recently started manufacturing its first production car.
This is not the first time the Air, first Lucid’s car is seen on the premises and those who count consider there might be a good chance the company will make good on their promises to deliver all 520 Dream Edition cars by the end of the year. The number has to do with the car’s EPA rating of 520 miles on one charge. At this time, the production rate seems to be around ten units per day, which is pretty much similar to Rivian R1T’s production figures, although Rivian is a little behind with ramping up the production.
Lucid plans to significantly increase Air’s production next year, with 20,000 units planned. Judging by the number of reservations (17,000 as of November 15), the startup will not have a problem finding customers for their cars. Especially as the limited Dream edition will be followed by more accessible Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure versions.
The video also shows the progress related to expanding the plant to meet future production demand. Lucid announced the current Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) has a capacity of up to 34,000 cars per year. The second phase of the factory is under construction today and will add 56,000 units to the yearly capacity, for a total of 90,000 units per annum.
