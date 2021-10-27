5 The Lucid Air’s EPA Range Does Not Only Debunk Tesla: It Also Matches ICE

Lucid Motors Will Deliver Its First Air Dream Edition Cars to Customers This Weekend

The day has finally arrived for Lucid early adopters. Starting on October 30th, they'll begin getting deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition. Then they'll participate in a one-time event too. 6 photos EV bar none.



That's no small feat and it underscores how dedicated and serious the team at Lucid is. CEO Peter Rawlinson said "Creating the Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love, with customer deliveries representing the culmination of years of endeavor from the entire Lucid team."



Customers will immediately have the chance to take advantage of that huge 520-mile range too. According to Lucid, they will be able to embark upon the inaugural Lucid Rally.



The route will go from the carmaker's headquarters in Newark, California, to an unspecified destination. Keep in mind that the owners participating all paid a minimum of $169,000 for their new Lucid EV. That of course, is without options.



Still, it's one packed sedan. With a motor on each axle, the Air features all-wheel drive and a total of 1,111 horsepower on the Performance version. Even with all that power on tap, 451 miles of range make it capable of going further than anything shy of another Air.



It's also seriously fast. Lucid says the Air can reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.42 seconds and that a quarter mile flies by in just 9.67 seconds.



520 total Air Dream Edition cars will be delivered before the company shifts to deliveries of the $139,000 Air Grand Touring version.



520 total Air Dream Edition cars will be delivered before the company shifts to deliveries of the $139,000 Air Grand Touring version.

Two other versions, the $95,000 Touring trim and the $77,400 Pure trim will come later. Lucid also promises a full-size SUV, the Gravity, in 2023.

