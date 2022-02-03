2023 Kia Sportage Enters Production Stateside in Georgia, Next to Its Bigger Brethren

Subsequent to detailing the fifth-gen Sportage for North America last fall, Kia has officially kicked off the assembly of the crossover at the West Point facility, in Georgia.
Production commenced on February 1, and the first 2023 Sportage to roll off the line, finished in Jungle Green and equipped with the X-Pro Prestige package, was introduced by the brand’s local President and CEO, Sean Yoon, and driven by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Kia Georgia’s Vice President of production, James Watson.
“It was an honor to be here today for this milestone achievement by the Kia Georgia team,” said Governor Kemp. “The Sportage is yet another great product built in Georgia, and its launch here in West Point is a proud moment for our state. I congratulate all of the great Kia Georgia team members for their continued commitment to quality and growth, and thank them for bringing more opportunity to the No. 1 state for business.”
Slotting between the Seltos and Niro in Kia’s U.S. lineup, the 2023 Sportage comes to life next to the bigger Sorento and Telluride, and the K5. The car manufacturer has yet to put a price on it, as their official website still lists the old one with an MSRP of $24,090, which is smaller than its successor, and with sales starting in the first quarter of the year, it shouldn’t be long until they drop this information too.
In the meantime, we will remind you that all versions of the Sportage sold Stateside feature a 187-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option. If you don’t exactly favor this mill, don’t worry, because Kia will eventually expand the powertrain family at a later date, and it will include a hybrid too.
“It was an honor to be here today for this milestone achievement by the Kia Georgia team,” said Governor Kemp. “The Sportage is yet another great product built in Georgia, and its launch here in West Point is a proud moment for our state. I congratulate all of the great Kia Georgia team members for their continued commitment to quality and growth, and thank them for bringing more opportunity to the No. 1 state for business.”
Slotting between the Seltos and Niro in Kia’s U.S. lineup, the 2023 Sportage comes to life next to the bigger Sorento and Telluride, and the K5. The car manufacturer has yet to put a price on it, as their official website still lists the old one with an MSRP of $24,090, which is smaller than its successor, and with sales starting in the first quarter of the year, it shouldn’t be long until they drop this information too.
In the meantime, we will remind you that all versions of the Sportage sold Stateside feature a 187-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option. If you don’t exactly favor this mill, don’t worry, because Kia will eventually expand the powertrain family at a later date, and it will include a hybrid too.