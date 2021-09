Live Pics: 2022 Kia Sportage Boasts GT-Line Pizzazz at IAA 2021

Displayed in Euro-market specification at the Munich Motor Show, the Sportage has been completely overhauled on the outside with tense and crisp lines. The EV6-inspired dashboard is a well-deserved improvement over the fourth gen, and the same can be said about the front and rear ends.Not as dramatic as the Hyundai Tucson’s face, the Sportage makes a tremendous visual statement with its frontal design traits. The elongated front grille that adopts Kia’s modern tiger-nose motif is flanked by thin daytime running lights that create a solid boundary for the cool headlamps.Opting for the GT-Line trim level cranks up the aesthetic knob to eleven thanks to bi-tone alloy wheels, gloss-black wheel arches, contrasting mirror caps, the contrasting roof, and gloss-black panels integrated into the liftgate and rear bumper. To be offered in the United States of America as a 2023 model , the all-new Sportage further impresses with DriveWise by Kia, electronically-controlled suspension, Terrain Mode, and a curved screen that marries two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia system.Over in the European Union, the Sportage is available with a 1.6-liter turbo diesel with 113 and 134 horsepower. The latter features mild-hybrid technology, which extends to the 1.6-liter turbo gasoline mill. This lump is also available in full-hybrid flavor (233 horsepower) and in the guise of a plug-in hybrid (261 horsepower), and customers are further offered a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with a hearty 308 pound-feet (417 Nm) of torque on deck.The redesigned Sportage for Europe is made by Kia Slovakia in Zilina whereas the Korean spec is manufactured at the Gwangju assembly plant.