autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tuning Month  
Car reviews:
 

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Promises 226 Horsepower, 39 MPG With FWD

Home > News > Car Profile
17 Nov 2021, 19:49 UTC ·
Not even a month after taking the veils off the ICE-only Sportage for the 2023 model year, Kia is much obliged to present a hybrid option for the compact utility vehicle. The fuel-sipping crossover will reach dealership forecourts in 2022 with a 44-kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter mill.
31 photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
The GDI turbo engine is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission rather than an eCVT like the one Ford uses in the Maverick pickup truck, a torque-converter automatic that features a rotary shifter with a central park button. Based on the N3 architecture of the Sorento, the Sportage Hybrid is also rocking a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.49 kWh. It may not seem like much, but do remember it has more juice than a Toyota Prius.

A direct competitor for the RAV4 Hybrid, the newcomer offers 226 horsepower and a range of up to 39 miles per gallon (6 liters per 100 kilometers; targeted) with front-wheel drive. Only the LX trim level comes with standard FWD and optional AWD while the better-equipped EX and SX-Prestige feature all-wheel drive right off the bat. Kia calls this particular system Active AWD, referring to the electro-hydraulic coupling with a center-locking differential that distributes torque between the car’s axles.

The E-Handling system uses the hybrid motor to deliver a confident driving experience, and every trim is rocking paddle shifters in lieu of a conventional gear lever. Capable of towing a class-leading 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) just like the base Maverick with the hybrid powertrain, the Sportage Hybrid stands out with the help of unique 17- and 18-inch alloys in addition to specific exterior badging and specific animations for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

“The new Sportage Hybrid SUV marks yet another step in Kia’s advance on sustainable mobility, as part of our global Plan S efforts,” declared Sean Yoon, Kia America CEO. “In addition to paving a new pathway to electrification, the Sportage Hybrid delivers superb driving dynamics, cutting-edge design, and a vast array of technology for a world-class in-car experience.”

Video thumbnail
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid 2021 LA Auto Show Kia Sportage Hybrid specifications 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Kia Sportage SUV
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories