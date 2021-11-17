2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Promises 226 Horsepower, 39 MPG With FWD

Play the Poor Game - See How Much Elon Musk Earns While You're Reading This

Not even a month after taking the veils off the ICE-only Sportage for the 2023 model year, Kia is much obliged to present a hybrid option for the compact utility vehicle. The fuel-sipping crossover will reach dealership forecourts in 2022 with a 44-kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter mill. 31 photos kWh . It may not seem like much, but do remember it has more juice than a Toyota Prius.



A direct competitor for the RAV4 Hybrid, the newcomer offers 226 horsepower and a range of up to 39 miles per gallon (6 liters per 100 kilometers; targeted) with front-wheel drive. Only the LX trim level comes with standard FWD and optional AWD while the better-equipped EX and SX-Prestige feature all-wheel drive right off the bat. Kia calls this particular system Active AWD, referring to the electro-hydraulic coupling with a center-locking differential that distributes torque between the car’s axles.



The E-Handling system uses the hybrid motor to deliver a confident driving experience, and every trim is rocking paddle shifters in lieu of a conventional gear lever. Capable of towing a class-leading 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) just like the base Maverick with the hybrid powertrain, the Sportage Hybrid stands out with the help of unique 17- and 18-inch alloys in addition to specific exterior badging and specific animations for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.



“The new Sportage Hybrid SUV marks yet another step in Kia’s advance on sustainable mobility, as part of our global Plan S efforts,” declared Sean Yoon, Kia America CEO. “In addition to paving a new pathway to electrification, the Sportage Hybrid delivers superb driving dynamics, cutting-edge design, and a vast array of technology for a world-class in-car experience.”



