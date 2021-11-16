2023 Kia Niro Electric SUV Flaunts New Lighting Signature in Germany

Long before Ioniq became the electric sub-brand of Hyundai, the South Korean company launched the Ioniq five-door liftback in 2016. The first production car with three levels of electrification and no internal combustion-exclusive option is twinned with the Kia Niro, a compact-ish crossover offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains.
Continuously improved over the years, the Niro is clearly showing its age. That’s where the camouflaged prototype in the photo gallery enters the scene, the second-generation model that carries the SG2 codename. Unlike the first-generation DE, we’re dealing with a better-styled machine that shows a plethora of HabaNiro Concept styling up front and from the sides.
Pictured in Germany instead of South Korea where Kia originates from, the SG2 further integrates EV6 and Sportage influences where it matters. Turning an eco-friendly vehicle into a desirable vehicle is very difficult for most automakers, but under the leadership of head designer Karim Habib, the volume-oriented automaker has certainly done it. To whom it may concern, Habib’s portfolio includes the EV6, Carnival people carrier, Sorento crossover, as well as the current-gen BMW 7 Series luxury sedan.
Scheduled to enter production in 2022 as a 2023 model, the all-new Kia Niro in the photo gallery is the all-electric option. The charging port appears to be centrally located up front, not on the left-hand side of the front grille.
Improved with modern-looking turn signals in the mirror caps, bi-tone alloys, and a very different headlight design with cool signature lighting, the Niro is riding on Continental EcoContact 6 low-resistance summer tires that are developed specifically to maximize range. At the present moment, Ford of Europe uses EC6s for the Fiesta, Focus, Puma, and Kuga models.
Considering that Kia EV6 prices are pretty high for most prospective customers, the Niro EV will continue to appeal to many people in the coming years while the internal combustion-engined hybrid and PHEV will cater to customers who aren’t yet prepared to bid farewell to dinosaur juice.
