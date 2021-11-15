Kia Recalls Certain Stinger Vehicles for Inaccurate Fuel Gauge Reading

Introduced way back in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Kia Stinger is a rear- or all-wheel-drive liftback sedan with a serious punch. Although the EV6 GT is more powerful and quicker off the line, the Stinger caters to enthusiast drivers like no Kia before it. Be nevertheless, it’s not faultless.
On June 23rd, the South Korean automaker’s North American division caught wind of customer complaints of inaccurate fuel gauge reading on the instrument cluster. After investigating the instrument cluster and fuel sending unit, Kia identified the root cause in the guise of a software error.
Continental Automotive Electronics of South Korea is the supplier of the iffy software, and Kia is aware of 16 warranty claims to date. Ten techline cases and three customer complaints also have to be highlighted, along with a grand total of 53 vehicles produced for the 2020 and 2021 model years.
Customers of recalled vehicles will be notified by first-class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles in for a fix on December 10th, three days after Kia intends to notify U.S. dealers of the issue. As expected, corrected software will ensure the fuel gauge accurately reflects the fuel in the tank.
Slightly updated for the 2022 model year, the Stinger may not be long for this world. Industry sources understand that Stinger production will come to a screeching halt in the second quarter of 2022, which is understandable if you gloss over the sales figures in Europe and in the United States of America. To whom it may concern, the family-sized liftback moved only 1,387 units in the European Union and 12,556 units in the U.S. of A. last year.
In other words, the 2022 model year may be your last chance of getting a brand-new Stinger. Priced from $36,090 excluding destination charge for the rear-wheel-drive turbo 2.5-liter engine, the Stinger tops $51,290 excluding destination charge for the GT2. AWD adds $2,200 to the tally.
