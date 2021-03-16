3 Here Is the First Official Look at the 2022 Kia EV6's Fancy Design Philosophy

More on this:

2022 Kia Stinger Facelift Swaps Previous 2.0L Turbo Engine With New 2.5L Turbo

Introduced in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Stinger has received a well-deserved refresh. From the redesigned logo to the new headlights, larger TFT instrument cluster, and more powerful engine options, South Korean automaker Kia has improved the liftback sedan in every respect. 29 photos



Available with torque-vectoring AWD , the 2.5-liter turbo has a bigger brother in the guise of a 3.3-liter V6 with a twin-turbocharged setup. You know this engine from the pre-facelift Stinger, but it’s a little more potent for the 2022 model year at 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm).



Following in the footsteps of the K5 mid-size sedan and Sorento mid-size crossover, the Stinger pampers the driver with a 4.2- or 7.0-inch center cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display that features split-screen functionality. Technological highlights further include the Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, wireless charger, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, and enhanced voice assist.



GT-Line is how the South Korean carmaker calls the entry-level configuration, which carries a sticker price of $36,090 excluding $1,045 for the destination charge. All-wheel drive adds $2,200 to the tally, the twin-turbo V6-engined GT1 starts from $43,690, and the GT2 will set you back $51,290.



“The Stinger confidently shows Kia’s ability to build a sport sedan that can compete – and beat – the best the world has to offer,” said head honcho Sean Yoon. “It is definitive proof of our proud and evolving engineering prowess. We continue to push Stinger to new heights as it is the catalyst behind our dynamic model lineup, from the award-winning



Let’s begin with the oily bits, shall we? Instead of a 2.0-liter turbo, the standard-issue powerplant is a 2.5-liter turbo connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This motor is good for 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) of torque as well as 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the EPA combined driving cycle.Available with torque-vectoring, the 2.5-liter turbo has a bigger brother in the guise of a 3.3-liter V6 with a twin-turbocharged setup. You know this engine from the pre-facelift Stinger, but it’s a little more potent for the 2022 model year at 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm).Following in the footsteps of the K5 mid-size sedan and Sorento mid-size crossover, the Stinger pampers the driver with a 4.2- or 7.0-inch center cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display that features split-screen functionality. Technological highlights further include the Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, wireless charger, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, and enhanced voice assist.GT-Line is how the South Korean carmaker calls the entry-level configuration, which carries a sticker price of $36,090 excluding $1,045 for the destination charge. All-wheel drive adds $2,200 to the tally, the twin-turbo V6-engined GT1 starts from $43,690, and the GT2 will set you back $51,290.“The Stinger confidently shows Kia’s ability to build a sport sedan that can compete – and beat – the best the world has to offer,” said head honcho Sean Yoon. “It is definitive proof of our proud and evolving engineering prowess. We continue to push Stinger to new heights as it is the catalyst behind our dynamic model lineup, from the award-winning Telluride to the highly-praised K5. The 2022 model year continues to evolve expectations.”

load press release