BMW R 18 Going on Three-Country Tour Next Year, U.S. Included

The Great Getaway. This is how German bike maker BMW Motorrad calls its first event dedicated to the moniker that marked its return to the cruiser segment, the insane R 18 two-wheeler. 100 photos



Advertised as one of the most important two-wheeled BMWs in recent memory, the



Now, not enough time has passed since the model’s introduction for the world to have plenty of them on the roads, but that isn’t stopping the Germans from coming up with a series of mammoth ride events meant to advertise the bike to new customers.



The Great Getaway is in fact the first in what will be a series of travel events dedicated to R 18 riders. Next year, BMW promises “three inspiring destinations […] to provide riders with outstanding motorcycling pleasure in heritage style."



The tour kicks off in March 2022 in Costa Rica, moves to Portugal in June, and ends in August in the U.S. Each of the tours in these countries will comprise eight days of riding “along rugged coasts, through dense forests and past mountains and waterfalls,” and benefit from “a tour guide, hotel accommodation and meals, support vehicle and an extensive social program.”



