Reimagined BMW R 1250 R Is an Amazing Custom Work by Renard Speed Shop

20 Aug 2021, 18:15 UTC ·
The new generation BMW motorcycles, including the R nineT, the new but throwback R 18, and the R 1250 R, are exceptional base materials for custom motorcycle builds, and garages are taking on the challenge of applying their vision to these bulletproof bikes.
Just like Renard Speed Shop did with its version of the fantastically versatile R 1250 R, a bike that is nothing less than a tour-de-force statement city cruiser.

Equipped with BMW's gutsy, all-new Boxer engine, this Renard custom version generates 105 lb-ft of torque, just as the stock motorcycle. With variable camshaft BMW ShiftCam, the powerplant utilizes innovative technology to optimize performance along the length of the power band, and adapts easily to a relaxed cruise or a sporty tour.

BMW's mill is an air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine which features a double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and a novel variable engine timing system, called BMW ShiftCam. The 1,254 cc motor was rated at 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 105 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. The system is fed via electronic fuel injection and controlled by a ride-by-wire throttle system.

With a base model MSRP of $14,995 for the stock R 1250 R, it's a safe bet that this fantastic custom will set you back considerably more to put in your garage and take out on the road. It's been noted that the incredible carbon-fiber monocoque Renard Grand Tourer sold for upwards of $100,000.

For the custom build, Renard added body panels and a fuel tank, handcrafted from aluminum, but also a front grille and triple tree wrought from a solid aluminum block via CNC milling. The front suspension covers and lattice were 3D printed and the wheels were expertly handcrafted by Italian firm Jonich Wheels. A set of Akrapovic titanium mufflers were borrowed from a Ducati Panigale Superleggera to add extra punch and style.
