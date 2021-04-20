4 Classic Moto Guzzi V50 III Takes a Stroll to the Aftermarket Treatment Center

BMW R nineT “Black Sword” Shows You How Sublime Motorcycle Customization Is Done

As such, the 1,170cc colossus received K&N air filters and a neat exhaust system, along with a Power Commander control unit for good measure. This whole shebang increases the mill’s power output figure by twelve percent, which translates to about thirteen additional ponies on tap. A few weeks back, we took the liberty of introducing you to Gas & Oil Motorcycles’ handsome “ Royal ” - a sensational piece of custom machinery that revolves around a Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans. For those of you who found this beauty as exhilarating as we did, I’ll have you know the Czech gurus have been busying themselves with the creation of yet another mechanical showstopper. Ladies and gents, behold the mighty “Black Sword.”Before rolling into their workshop, the bike you’re looking at here was a regular 2018 BMW R nineT Racer. Given the abundance of R nineT-based undertakings we’ve seen over the years, calling Bavaria’s fiend a popular donor for bespoke exploits would be an understatement. It is brought to life by a twin-cooled 1,170cc flat-twin engine, with eight valves and a compression ratio of 12.0:1.At 7,750 revs, the German warrior will feed as much as 110 hp to a shaft final drive via a six-speed transmission. Furthermore, a vicious torque output of up to 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 6,000 rpm. Now that we’ve covered the machine’s main characteristics, let’s cut to the chase and examine G&O’s one-off wonder.For starters, the team fabricated a fresh loop-style subframe, which has been topped with an aluminum tail section and a single-seater saddle they’ve upholstered in-house. Next, each and every last factory lighting component was removed to make way for Motogadget m-Blaze turn signals, an aftermarket headlight and a bespoke taillight module.Up front, you will spot a unique fairing hugging the headlight, as well as a pair of bar-end mirrors that keep things looking nice and clean. Additionally, we notice a Yamaha XJR’s repurposed gas tank sitting in between the Black Sword ’s cockpit and new seat. When their work on the predator’s attire was complete, the G&O crew turned their attention to its powertrain.As such, the 1,170cc colossus received K&N air filters and a neat exhaust system, along with a Power Commander control unit for good measure. This whole shebang increases the mill’s power output figure by twelve percent, which translates to about thirteen additional ponies on tap.