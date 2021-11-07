Custom BMW R 18 Wrapped in Gunmetal Grey Ditches the Retro Style, Goes for Sci-Fi Look

4 BMW to Expand R 18 Family With Two New Models, Pics Inside

The R 18 is a cruiser with a classic design that allows it to lend itself to extensive customization. Among the incredible customs that we've seen based on this retro machine, there's one that completely transforms the bike into a futuristic gunmetal beast. 15 photos



Zillers gave the



The team from Zillers used 3D printing techniques to create different components for the bike. The CNC machined wheels have a particularly interesting look. To match the body, the big rims with decorative spokes were crafted from forged aluminum monoblocks. The engine covers were also milled on a CNC machine.



Instead of the original suspension reminiscent of the legendary R 5, the motorcycle now rides on air suspension developed in-house by Zillers. This allowed the team to eliminate the side stand. When the bike is parked, it can stand on the spikes found at the bottom of its body.



Elsewhere, the instrument panel was placed on the fuel tank and was folded back to make room in the fuel filler neck. The R 18 also received a custom seat and new LED lights.



The bike's core remains the iconic "Big Boxer" engine, which is the highest displacement boxer ever used on a production motorcycle. The two-cylinder powerplant has a capacity of 1,802cc, delivering a maximum torque of 158 Nm (116 lb-ft) at 3,000 rpm. At 4,750 rpm, the Big Boxer delivers 91 hp, making this beast run at a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).



Although there's no shortage of R 18 variants, Zillers says that its bike is "very special." That's why the shop only created 13 units worldwide. The motorcycle is offered as a complete turnkey or as a self-assembly kit, and it comes with an equally special price of $86,900 for the completed bike.



The kit starts at $46,900 and includes the carbon body, the air suspension, the titanium exhaust, the CNC-machined forged wheels, and a detailed guide to help customers easily assemble the machine. Delivery takes around 4 months for a set of parts and 6 months for the complete bike.



