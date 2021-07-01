BMW R 18 Bikes Get New Colors, Lose First Edition as We Wait for New Models

Not that long ago, German bike maker BMW made a triumphant return to the cruiser segment with the R 18, powered by the mighty Big Boxer engine.
As we wait for the family of two to expand—the range comprises for now just the standard R 18 and the Classic—the Germans decided it’s time for a refresh and announced several changes for the 2022 model year.
The biggest modification is the addition of new color combinations. There are three in all, namely Mars Red metallic, Manhattan metallic matt, and Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver2 metallic.
The last of the bunch also comes with a black drive train that is coupled with reverse assistance, and there’s also an Option 719 Design Package AERO that comes with cylinder head covers and front cover made of brushed aluminum.
You can read the entire list of changes in the bullet list below this text, but before you do that, you should know that the First Edition of the R18 will no longer be offered when the 2022 model year hits the shelves this August.
Also, it’s important to note BMW will add two new models to the range in the not-so-distant future, namely the R 18 B and the Transcontinental. Both will retain the 2-cylinder engine with 1,802 cc of displacement but will be built to appeal to different riders, namely those looking for a sportier ride and those going for a more touring-oriented machine.
- New colors Mars red metallic, Manhattan metallic matt and
- Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver2 metallic.
- For Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titansilber 2 metallic black drive train is coupled with reverse assistance.
- Geometric change of lower luggage holder. No disassembly required when riding without case (R 18 Classic only).
- New Option 719 Design Package AERO includes cylinder head covers and front cover made of brushed aluminum.
- Option 719 seat.
- Option 719 wheel sets AERO and ICON.
- Design option chrome freely selectable for all colour variants.
- Lination freely selectable for Black storm metallic and Mars red metallic.
- First Edition is dropped.