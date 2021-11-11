Kia Plans to Go Green, Commits to Having Only EVs in Key Global Markets by 2040

3 Kia EV9 is the Electric Telluride Rather than Kia's Version of the Hyundai Ioniq 7

Kia has recently announced big plans which imply a green future for the company. By 2045, the South Korean automaker strikes to achieve carbon neutrality and become a sustainable brand. This roadmap includes fully electrifying its vehicle lineup in Europe by 2035 and major global markets by 2040. 6 photos ICE -powered vehicles to a fully electrified lineup. Therefore, Kia announced plans to have only electric cars on the European roads by 2035. Not only that, but from 2040, the automaker also aims to see just



To achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, the company will minimize carbon emissions associated with the parts supply stage and develop a monitoring system for its suppliers until 2022. The data gathered from this system will be used to propose solutions in order to reduce emissions. As part of the manufacturing process, the 'green steel,' which requires limited fossil fuels in its production, will play a significant role in the brand's strategy as well.



Moreover, plastic will also be reused by up to 20 percent by 2030. By implementing various recycling procedures, spent batteries and plastic will be reused. Kia also intends to conduct pilot studies on second-life battery energy storage systems beginning next year. The plan is to cut carbon emissions by one percent every year and slowly transition to sustainability.



Kia has already started to take steps toward that goal. The automaker's SUV 's design, Kia took inspiration from nature, and on the interior, it used upcycled materials made from ocean waste.



The Concept EV9 previews Kia's next model in the dedicated BEV range, which will be built on the



